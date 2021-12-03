Let Opposition choose Parliamentary Affairs Minister: RJD MP

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj K. Jha came up with an innovative solution for the ongoing impasse between the Government and the Opposition. He suggested that the Opposition should have a choice in selecting the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Referring to the deadlock over the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs, Mr. Jha said, “It is the Prime Minister’s prerogative to select his Cabinet, but the Opposition should be allowed to pick the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.” He was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Dam Safety Bill.

If the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is an Opposition nominee then “one can smile the way to truce”, he said, adding, “And there are many on that side (the Government) who can do the job with a smile on their face.”

Karnataka MP Pralhad Joshi is the current Parliamentary Affairs Minister.