LeT millitant arrested in Srinagar

Nisar Ahmad Dar was arrested by the J&K Police’s Special Operations Group

A Lashkar-e-Taiba millitant was arrested from a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Nisar Ahmad Dar, a resident of the Hajin area of Bandipore district in north Kashmir, was arrested by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in the city, a police official said.

Dar belonged to the LeT outfit and further details are awaited, he said.

