LeT militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Security personnel at the site of an encounter with militants, in J&K’s Baramulla. File | Photo Credit: PTI

July 31, 2022 11:17 IST

The militant was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla's Pattan

One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The militant was identified as Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, they said. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. Advertisement Advertisement Also read: Guns fall silent, Kashmir’s no-go zones woo tourists He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militant opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated. One militant was killed in the exchange of firing, he added. "Killed #terrorist has been identified as Irshad Ahmd Bhat of Pattan #Baramulla, active since 5/2022 & linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. 01 AK rifle, 2 magazines & 30 rounds recovered," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.