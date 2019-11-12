National

LeT militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Ganderbal district

An Army soldier was also injured in an encounter between the ultras and security forces

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.

The militant is identified as Khalid alias Jibran, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants.

During the search, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, according to an officer.

The Pakistan-based LeT militant was killed during the gunfight and the injured Army soldier was taken to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added.

