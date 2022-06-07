LeT militant killed in Baramulla encounter

A security personnel during an encounter with militants, in Baramulla. File | Photo Credit: PTI

June 07, 2022 00:55 IST

However, two foreign ultras and a local terrorist managed to escape from cordon, say police

One Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed and three others escaped during an encounter with the security forces in Baramulla district.

Police said a contact with the hiding militants was established when the security forces “acted on specific information generated regarding the movement of a group of terrorists” in the Panipora forest of the Zaloora area of Sopore, Baramulla.

The hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party. In the ensuing encounter, one foreign LeT terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site. However, the other two foreign terrorists and a local terrorist managed to escape from the cordon, the police added.

“A search in the nearby areas is on to trace them with the help of reinforcements,” they said.

As per the incriminating materials recovered from the possession of slain Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan, the police said.

Arms and ammunition, including one AK-Rifle, five magazines were recovered from the site of encounter.