Let 1,047 police personnel away on poll duty cast their vote, Mizoram MP urges EC

A member of Parliament from Mizoram has written to the Election Commission (EC) seeking the latter’s intervention to allow 1,047 police personnel from the State to cast their vote as they were away on poll-related duties in other States. Lok Sabha elections were held for the lone seat in the State on April 19.

K. Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha member, said in a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner that currently 15 companies of Mizoram Armed Police comprising 1,047 personnel were on election duty in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He said the State police nodal officer had requested the CEO, Mizoram to make the necessary arrangements earlier but they were informed that the request could not be processed due to “technical reasons.”

“Whatever the technical reasons may be, the fact of the matter is that 1,047 citizens of India have been denied their legitimate right to exercise their franchise. Such disenfranchisement of legitimate voters is totally unconstitutional. It is indeed unfortunate and ironic that this injustice has been served upon these Mizoram police personnel due to their deployment on election duty. It is the bounden duty of the Election Commission to ensure that every voter of the country is allowed to exercise his or her franchise, whether it be a civilian or a person on election duty and therefore any kind of arrangement made, whether it is for physically casting vote or by electronic means should be of such manner that is implementable not just on paper but in reality. Denial of voting opportunity to a voter simply on technical grounds is totally unacceptable,” Mr. Vanlalvena said.

He asked the CEC to reconsider the issue.

The member said that till the election results are declared or the EVMs are opened on June 4, the police personnel can be allowed to vote with the permission of the EC.

