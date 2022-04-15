National

Less than 40% in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated against Covid in 10 States, UTs

Less than 40% of those eligible in the 15-18 years age group have been administered both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 10 States and Union Territories with Meghalaya being the last in the list with 10%, according to government data.

Ahead of Meghalaya is Nagaland, which has inoculated 18.7% of the target beneficiaries in this category, and Manipur (24.6%), the data as on April 15 showed.

Arunachal Pradesh has vaccinated 28.9% of the adolescents in the 15-18 years age group followed by Jharkhand at 30.7%, Bihar 35.2%, Assam 36.4%, Punjab 37% and Chandigarh 37.1%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu have vaccinated 38.2%. 

Andhra Pradesh is at the top with 102.9% of the target population in the age group of 15-18 years being fully vaccinated.

Andhra Pradesh is followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 83.6% and Himachal Pradesh (80.8%).

In Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tripura and Lakshadweep, the percentage was below 50%.

The national average of second dose coverage in the 15-18 years age group is 54.3%, the data showed. 

An estimated 7,40,57,000 adolescents are there in the country in this age-group.

India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on January 3.

The vaccine option against COVID-19 for children in this age group is Covaxin.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 186.30 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m.


