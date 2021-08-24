Less than 15% fully vaccinated when govt report warns of possible 3rd wave

NEW DELHI

24 August 2021 17:11 IST

NIDM report, submitted to PMO, cautions that the third wave could see an Oct. peak

India has managed to offer full COVID-19 vaccination cover to less than 15% of its eligible population, as per government figures, and this leaves a majority still vulnerable to a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), recently warned of a possible third wave. The report, submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), cautioned that this wave could see an October peak.

“India has provided one COVID-19 vaccination dose to 45.6 Cr i.e. 49% of the adult population of about 94 Cr and two doses 13.28 Cr i.e. 14% of the adult population,’’ NITI Aayog, member (Health) Dr. V.K. Paul told The Hindu. He had indicated that the government aims to vaccinate all Indians by the end of this year.

‘Need to pick up pace’

Dr. Gagandeep Kang, leading virologist and professor at the Christian Medical College, Vellore, spoke about need for vaccination to pick up pace and offer a protective cover to the population.

She said:

“We should be trying to get as high as possible as fast as possible. Unfortunately with supply being limiting, we can only move at the pace which supply dictates.

“But within supply, we need to prioritize vulnerable groups and we have not been monitoring coverage by priority groups beyond healthcare and frontline workers. I am told that by last week only 60% of above 60 years have been reached with one dose of vaccine and 30% with two doses and that is really low given that we started to vaccinate them on March 1st.

“Also, pregnant women need coverage as priority group 2, according to the World Health Organisation [WHO]. I think we are already seeing some impact of the vaccines, but we need better tracking. We need at least 75% coverage in priority groups with both doses before we move to new groups.’’

Cumulative coverage

As per the Health Ministry figures released on Tuesday, the country’s cumulative vaccination coverage stood at over 58.89 crore (58,89,97,805) as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Tuesday. This had been achieved through 65,03,493 sessions, according to the Ministry.

Giving a break-up of the vaccination so far (till 8 a.m. on Tuesday), it stated that the break-up of the cumulative figure among healthcare workers stood at 1,03,53,692 (who got their first dose), while 82,32,742 got their second dose. In the next most vulnerable population of over 60 year, 8,36,87,351 got their first and 1,03,53,692 the second dose. In the 45-49 age group, 12,34,70,622 got the first dose and 4,93,70,668 the second one.

The Ministry noted that more than 57.15 crore (57,15,22,580) doses have been provided to the States and Union Territories so far through the Central government’s free of cost channel and through direct State procurement category. Further, 1,00,84,700 doses were in the pipeline. “More than 3.29 Cr (3,29,58,715) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the stakeholders to be administered.’’ it added.