Leopard that killed 4-year-old girl in J&K’s Budgam captured

The leopard, which killed a four-year-old girl in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been captured, officials said on June 15.

The animal was captured from the nursery in the office complex of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, they said.

The officials said the leopard had been spotted in the vicinity of the complex a few days back.

Senior official of the wildlife department Rashid Naqash confirmed that the captured leopard was the same that had picked up and killed a four-year-old girl from the lawn of her house at Ompora housing colony 11 days ago.

The officials said teams had been tracking the pug marks of the female cat, which weighs around 80 kilograms.