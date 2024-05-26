ADVERTISEMENT

Leh-bound SpiceJet plane suffers bird hit; returns to Delhi

Updated - May 26, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft landed back safely and the passengers were deplaned normally

PTI

File image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Leh-bound SpiceJet aircraft suffered a bird hit on Sunday morning and returned to the national capital, according to the airline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane landed back safely and the passengers were deplaned normally.

A source said the Boeing 737 plane had around 135 people onboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, SpiceJet said the aircraft operating SG 123 from Delhi to Leh returned back to the national capital after suffering a bird hit on engine 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The aircraft landed back safely in Delhi and passengers were deplaned normally," it said.

The airline also said the aircraft made a normal landing and not an emergency landing.

Earlier, the source said that a full emergency was declared at the airport and the aircraft, which took off at around 1030 hours, landed safely at about 11 a.m. The plane returned due to engine vibrations, the source added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US