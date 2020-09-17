Legal aid provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases by NALSA during Apr-Jun: WCD ministry

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 694 cases were resolved through counselling and mediation in the said period.

Legal assistance was provided in a total of 2,878 cases of domestic violence by the NALSA in the lockdown period of April to June, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said 694 cases were resolved through counselling and mediation in the said period.

Also Read | Smriti Irani denies domestic violence increase during lockdown

“As per the information received from NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) for the period from April 2020 to June 2020, legal aid and assistance have been provided in 2,878 domestic violence cases and petitions have been filed in 452 cases under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (PWDVA),” she said.

Ms. Irani said the government ensured that during the nationwide lockdown, the one-stop centres (OSCs) and women helplines (WHL), which support women on matters pertaining to safety, remained operational.

The protection officers under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and the dowry prohibition officers under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 were also directed to continue with their services related to providing protection and support to the women affected by violence during the lockdown, she added.

Responding to another question, Ms. Irani said all the anganwadi centres in the country were closed to limit the impact of COVID-19.

Also Read | Rise in domestic violence, police apathy: NCW

“During the consultation held with states and UTs in the month of July 2020, most of the states had also expressed their inability to open anganwadi centres in the light of increasing incidents of COVID-19. However, to ensure continuous nutritional support to anganwadi beneficiaries, anganwadi workers and helpers have been distributing supplementary nutrition at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries,” she said.

Ms. Irani said the ministry has issued necessary directions to the states and Union territories to ensure distribution of food and nutrition support by anganwadi workers at the doorstep of the beneficiaries once in 15 days.

“In addition, anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers have been assisting the local administration in community surveillance, creating awareness or other works assigned to them from time to time,” she added.