Left unions to launch joint campaign against Centre on Independence Day

Left unions will conduct a joint national convention at Talkatora stadium on September 5

The mass organisations affiliated with the CPI(M), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agricultural Workers’ Union (AIAWU) have decided to conduct a “joint countrywide agitations” against the Centre in the first two weeks of August. The leaders of the three organisations, Tapan Sen, Hannan Mollah and B Venkat, told reporters here on Friday that the “amrit” offered by the Centre on the 75 th anniversary of Independence is divisiveness, anti-national policies and attacks against workers and marginalised people.

They said the Centre is aggressively pursuing policies that negate the aspirations and dreams of the lakhs of toiling people, the workers, peasants and agricultural workers and other sections of people who have sacrificed all that they had including their lives in the Independence struggle against British colonialism. “We will campaign among the workers and peasants about the anti-freedom struggle role played by the RSS. We will also campaign about how the policies pursued by the Centre are taking the essence of freedom away from the people,” Mr. Sen said.

Mr. Mollah said instead of providing any relief to the people during the pandemic, the Centre utilised public money to provide ‘incentives’ and concessions to the big corporates, including foreign monopoly companies, and helped them amass huge wealth. “Its policies have led to the unprecedented increase in inequalities of wealth and incomes,” he said, adding that agriculture has become unviable for the farmers, particularly for the poor farmers.

Mr. Venkat said while the demand for MGNREGA work has increased, the Centre has reduced allocations for the scheme. “Wages for work done are pending for several months in almost all the states. Unemployment has reached alarming levels,” he said. They alleged that lakhs of micro, small and medium enterprises have closed resulting in the loss of crores of jobs. “Despite all the concessions and incentives announced by the Modi government, no new employment generating investment is forthcoming in the private sector,” Mr. Sen said.

CITU, AIKS and AIAWU will also conduct a joint national convention at Talkatora Stadium here on September 5 to chalk out the future campaign and action programmes.