Left slams PM on steps to counter COVID-19 outbreak

‘PM failed to outline concrete steps on COVID-19’

The Left parties slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the COVID-19 saying that the PM failed to outline any concrete measures to contain it and its economic fallout.

The CPI(M) has made 11 demands, including cash transfer of ₹5,000 to Jan Dhan accounts and all BPL (Below Poverty Line) beneficiaries to temporarily tide over the crisis. The party also demanded that the public distribution system hand out free rations for a month to all BPL and APL families. With the ongoing lockdown, the country is staring at a spiralling unemployment rate and to counter its impact, the MGNREGA should be extended from 100 to 150 days, the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said.

It demanded that a financial package be instituted for sectors particularly hit by the pandemic. The informal sector should also be remembered during such a hand- holding exercise, the party said.

“Workers and employees who have to stay away from work due to the outbreak should be given paid sick leave. There should be a moratorium on bank loans for a year for SMEs and retail traders,” the party said in a statement.

The Communist Party of India too flagged similar concerns. Calling Mr. Modi’s speech extremely disappointing, party general secretary D. Raja said no concrete measures were announced to help the daily wagers. He called for immediate relief for them to cope with the loss of pay and unemployment.