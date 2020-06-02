Left slams ‘measly’ MSP hikes

The Left parties on Tuesday slammed the Union cabinet’s announcement of hikes in MSP for kharif crops, with CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury calling it a measly increase that doesn’t even meet the inflation costs.

In a series of tweets, Mr Yechury said that once again the Modi government is relying on falsehoods and spin. “The claim is that MSP is increased by an unprecedented 50%. Truth is Increase is measly, less than inflation costs. Burdens on our Annadatas will double. Modi government alone will be responsible for rising tragic distress suicides,” he said.

A table comparing the existing MSP with the revised rates that he posted with his tweet reveals that the MSP hike for paddy common is only 2.92%, while grade A paddy has got even less at just 1.8%. MSP rate for moong dal was hiked by 2.07%, for groundnut by 3.65% and for tur dal 3.45%.

General Secretary for Communist Party of India D. Raja said the hike was pointless if the government fails to procure the produce directly from the farmers who are unable to sell because of the extended lockdown.

“These are only announcements and nothing else. The farmers have lost a lot because of the pandemic and the lockdown. How will the increased MSP help and whom, if there is no direct procurement? The government should go to the farmers,” Mr Raja said.

He also urged the government to give a one-time waiver for all farm loans to tide over the current situation. “The government is throwing pittance at the farmers and has failed to save them from a death trap,” he said.

Terming the announcements for the MSME sector also as insufficient, Mr. Yechury said. “Government speaks of loans - but that’s not a relief! The ₹20 lakh crore package included earlier announced RBI loan package of ₹5.2 lakh crore at borrowing rates lower since 2010. No takers. Simple. Unless people have purchasing power, the economy cannot revive. Modi impoverishes us more,” he tweeted.