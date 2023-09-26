HamberMenu
Left parties urge U.S. to take action against perpetrators of attack on Cuban embassy in Washington

September 26, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Left parties on September 26 strongly denounced the alleged terrorist attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington DC and urged the U.S. government to take swift action against the accused.

Two Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Cuban embassy in the U.S. capital on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident.

“This is the second violent attack against the Cuban embassy since April 2020. Given the US administration’s hostility towards socialist Cuba, the perpetrators still await trial even after three years,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement.

Invoking the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the party said the U.S. administration must strictly adhere to it.

CPI general secretary D. Raja, in a statement, said the U.S. administration must take strict action against the perpetrators of the attack.

