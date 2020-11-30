Dilli Chalo | Left parties urge cadre to join protesting farmers

Sitaram Yechury. File

New Delhi

30 November 2020 17:38 IST

Statement calls on PM to accede to demands to repeal farm laws

In solidarity with the protests by several lakh farmers, who are camped around Delhi demanding the withdrawal of the recent farm laws, five Left parties have given a call to all their units to join the protest.

In a statement signed by CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, AIFB general secretary Debabrata Biswas, and RSP general secretary Manoj Bhattacharya, the parties has urged the government to heed demands of the protesting farmers.

“The Left parties demand that the Prime Minister and the Central government accede to the demands of the protesting farmers for safeguarding Indian agriculture, our food security, [ensure] remunerative returns to kisans, prevent artificial food shortages and rise in prices of essential commodities,” the joint statement said.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' that was relayed on Sunday, Mr. Yechury said Mr. Modi has on earlier occasions declared many policies as pro-people which only resulted in destruction of the economy.

“ “Pro-people”! We have heard you, PM Modi, saying demonetisation, GST, national lockdown are all “pro-people”. Result: raging pandemic; economy destroyed; growing misery, unemployment, hunger, deprivation ....Do not destroy Indian agriculture and Kisans,” he tweeted.