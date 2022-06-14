Left parties to send MPs for Opposition meeting on Presidential poll; Congress may attend

Several opposition parties are likely to attend the meeting and take forward the discussion on the joint candidate.

A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi. File

The CPI(M) and the CPI will send their MPs to the Opposition meeting called by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for discussion on a joint presidential nominee, their leaders said on Tuesday.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja said the top leadership will not attend the meeting on June 15.

The CPI(M) will be represented in the meeting by the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem.

Both the Left parties have expressed strong reservations over Ms. Banerjee's "unilateral" decision to call such a meeting.

The Congress is likely to attend the meeting of political parties convened by Ms. Banerjee for deliberations over a joint opposition candidate for the post of President, sources said.

They said Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala may attend the meeting on behalf of the party.

Ms. Banerjee has convened the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus Opposition candidate.

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18.

With numbers on its side, the ruling NDA has half the votes of the electorate and its candidate can make it through easily with the support of some independent parties like the BJD, AIADMK and YSR-CP.