Left parties to hold protests across country against CAA and NRC on December 19

Left parties will hold a nationwide protest against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on December 19.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday issued a statement in this regard on behalf of Left parties, including the CPI(Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, CPI, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP).

He called on all district committees to mobilise their workers to protest the “unconstitutional moves” of the government.

“Citizenship in the Constitution is not linked to religion and by doing so they are deepening the communal poison between people, spreading violence and hatred when there is already a surfeit of this in the country,” Mr. Yechury said.

“In this atmosphere, instead of addressing the livelihood issues of the people, the government is hell bent on dividing people on divisive lines,” he said.

He also said that the attacks on students cannot be allowed and called on people to join the protest.

“I am appealing to you to come and join in large numbers for the protest march of the Left parties which will join the citizens march against the CAA and the NRC. These measures are very decisive steps taken by the Modi-Shah government to disrupt the unity of our people and undermine our Constitution,” Mr. Yechury said.

In Delhi, Left parties will begin their march from Mandi House and join the citizens protest at Shaheed Park led by All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav.