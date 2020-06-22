Left parties slam government on fuel price hike

New Delhi

22 June 2020 21:58 IST

‘The Modi-led govt. had embarked upon the merciless destruction of people’s livelihoods, which have already been severely assaulted both by the pandemic and the unplanned, unilaterally announced and totally mismanaged nationwide lockdown,’ they said

Five Left parties in a joint statement criticised the government for the sharp hike in fuel prices and demanded that Central Excise Duty be reduced to provide relief to the people.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Revolutionary Socialist Party and All India Forward Bloc in a joint statement said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had embarked upon the merciless destruction of people’s livelihoods, which have already been severely assaulted both by the pandemic and the “unplanned, unilaterally announced and totally mismanaged nationwide lockdown”.

Advertising

Advertising

The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked every day for the last 15 days. Cumulatively, petrol prices have been hiked by ₹7.97 and diesel by ₹8.88. This is further crippling the lives of crores of our people.

“Oil marketing companies are making super profits at the expense of the people. At the same time, the Central government is earning super revenues. This is criminal,” the statement said.

The Left parties will hold a joint protest to raise the following primary demands — immediate slashing of duties on petroleum products; cash transfer of ₹7,500 per month for the coming six months to all families not in the income tax paying bracket; and free distribution of 10 kg of food grains per individual to all the needy.

The Left parties are in touch with other parties, too, to join in the protests. Sources said that talks were on with the Congress on the subject.