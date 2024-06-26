ADVERTISEMENT

Left parties march for Palestine in Kolkata, stopped by police

Updated - June 26, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Kolkata

The Left leaders condemned the police action and accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being a supporter of Israel. They said the Centre has done little for the Palestine cause

Shrabana Chatterjee

Left front parties take out a march in support of Palestine in Kolkata on June 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Left parties led by the Communist Pary of India (Marxist) took out a protest march in support of Palestine in Kolkata on Wednesday. Senior CPI(M) leaders Biman Basu and Surjya Kanta Mishra joined the march and voiced their support for the Palestinian cause.

The protesters, who started from Esplanade East, were headed to the U.S. Embassy in the Park Street area for a sit-in, but were stopped by the Kolkata Police midway.

Left Front leaders condemned the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for stopping a peaceful march. They accused Ms. Banerjee of being an Israel supporter.

Hyderabad MP Owaisi invokes Palestine during his oath-taking in Lok Sabha

“We stand for the cause of Palestine and condemn the violence meted out on the thousands of innocents by Israel,” said Mr. Basu.

Kallol Majumdar, secretary of CPI(M) Kolkata district committee said, “We condemn the imperialist atrocities carried out by Israel in Gaza which killed thousands of innocents since October 9, 2023.”

Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) worker, Sujoy Bharadwaj said, “We want peace to be restored in Palestine. The horrific way in which women and children are being abused and killed in Gaza needs to stop immediately.”

Several speakers said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government may talk about peace and unity, but it never stood up for the Palestinian cause.

