Left parties blame U.S. for pushing Ukraine-Russia crisis to brink 

CPI(M) says Russian demand seeking security guarantees is legitimate

The Left parties, while expressing concern over the Ukraine-Russian conflict, have blamed the U.S.’s expansionist policies in escalating tensions between the two countries. In a statement here, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called the Russian action against Ukraine ‘unfortunate’ and urged the immediate cessation of armed hostilities. At the same time, the party pointed out that since the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the U.S.-led NATO had been steadily expanding eastward, contrary to the assurance given to Russia. And the latest effort to get Ukraine to join NATO would have posed a direct threat to Russia’s security.

“Russia is also concerned about its security due to the threat posed by the presence of NATO forces and missiles at its borders in Eastern Europe. Hence, the Russian demand for security guarantees, including Ukraine not joining NATO, is legitimate,” the party said. The U.S. displayed unnecessary belligerence in sending troops to the region, which further escalated tensions, the party stated.

“For peace to be established, the genuine concerns of all the peoples, including of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, should be addressed,” the polit bureau said. It also urged the Narendra Modi Government to take steps to ensure the safe return of thousands of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine. On Thursday, the Communist Party of India took a similar stand.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said that while war was not a solution for geo-political conflict in any part of the world, the ongoing situation on the Russia-Ukraine border was forced by the U.S.’s expansionist tendencies.

“The U.S. move to expand NATO to the East and any part of the world would be an eternal threat to world peace,” he said.

The conflict, he added, needed to be solved peacefully. He also urged the government of India to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine.