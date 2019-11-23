Left MPs want to visit Srinagar

Three Left MPs have written to the J&K administration seeking permission to visit Srinagar to meet Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and CPI(M) leader Yousuf Tarigami. The Rajya Sabha members have cited the recent visit to Kashmir by a group of Members of the European Parliament as precedent to support their request.

In a letter addressed to Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home, Jammu & Kashmir, CPI(M) MPs Elamaram Kareem and T. K. Rangarajan and the CPI’s Binoy Viswam have said that the visit was aimed at ascertaining the health condition of the three detained Kashmiri leaders and also to have a “friendly talk”. Opposition MPs have repeatedly asked the government to ensure that Mr. Abdullah, who is the Srinagar MP, is allowed to participate in the ongoing session. The Centre, however, has so far maintained silence on the issue.

“As the delegation of European Parliament members had visited Kashmir recently, we believe that it will not be difficult for three members of Indian Parliament to get permission for visiting the region,” the Left MPs wrote.

On August 24, a joint delegation of Opposition MPs headed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were denied permission to enter Srinagar and were turned back from the Srinagar airport. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D. Raja had also had to return back from Srinagar airport when they had attempted to visit the Valley. Mr. Yechury, however, subsequently visited Kashmir after the Supreme Court allowed him to call on Mr. Tarigami following a habeas corpus petition.