Left MPs spar with BJP over reference about UAPA arrests

Left MPs sparred with the BJP in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over the comments of the ruling party MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao referring to two CPI(M) activists arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) saying the party insiders wanted to shield the two men.

Mr. Rao was speaking on “politicising police investigation.” He spoke about the protests in connection with the arrests made over Bhima Koregaon violence. “There are certain demands being now made, purely political in nature, to bail out people who have been arrested under this very, very major legislation of India. So, this clearly shows that there is an attempt to politicise, and I would like the Government of India to certainly advise the State governments not to really compromise on national security,” Mr. Rao said. He then referred to the Kerala incident. “Again, under the UAPA Act, when some members were arrested in Kerala, the leadership came out and said, ‘Why have you arrested them?’ This was done by the Kerala police, which is ruled by the same party, and their own leaders were speaking against it,” he added.

This led to a furore. All the six Left members from the CPI(M) and the CPI started protesting. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu intervened and told Mr. Rao that names of no political parties should be mentioned. He told the Left members to keep quiet.

“When parties come to power, they should not implement their political agenda. It is not the political agenda that should be implemented when somebody comes to power. This is extremely unfortunate and extremely condemnable,” Mr. Rao added.

‘No interference’

Later speaking to The Hindu, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem said the Kerala government led by the CPI(M) had upheld its responsibility. “The government has no way interfered with the investigations or the judicial process. We were opposing BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao only because he was making unsubstantiated claims,” he said.