CPI(M) MP John Brittas’ private members’ Bill faces protests from Treasury benches

BJP members stonewalled CPI(M) MP John Brittas’ private members’ Bill seeking an amendment in the Constitution to disallow Governors from taking up Chancellorship and other non-Constitutional posts, but his colleague, A.A. Rahim who moved a similar private members’ Bill aimed at restricting the powers of Governors from interfering in the functioning of the executive had a smooth ride, with none in the treasury benches realising the Bill’s full implication.

Both the Bills come in the backdrop of the ongoing power tussle between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The Governor, as Chancellor, had objected to certain decisions on universities while he had also earlier “withdrawn pleasure” from State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

Mr. Rahim introduced The Constitution (Amendment) Bill that makes a minister’s continuation in office at the confidence of the Assembly and not at the pleasure of the Governor. Since, Mr. Rahim did not elaborate the content of the Bill, it went through without any objections.

Mr. Brittas, on the other hand, spoke briefly on his Bill and soon faced protests from treasury benches. BJP MP Sudanshu Trivedi opposed the introduction of the Bill arguing that the Governor is considered to be a representative of the President and if he is asked to abide by the Council of Ministers, then where is the right of the President.

Mr. Brittas, though, defended his Bill saying there have been enough remarks and observations by different commissions emphasising that the Governors should act on the advice of the Council of Ministers. “What is happening now is that the Governors are unleashed against elected governments,” the CPI(M) MP claimed.

As BJP MPs objected, Deputy Chairman Harivansh sought a division of votes, which went 21-56 against Mr. Brittas and he could not introduce his Bill.

