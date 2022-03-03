Left MP alleges 'political' discrimination in evacuation

He slams government’s inability to evacuate stranded students from Kharkiv

CPI(M) Parliamentary Party leader Elamaram Kareem in a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar alleged that the evacuation of Indian students and citizens stuck in Ukraine is being prioritised based on calls made by politicians and bureaucrats.

Mr. Kareem said that so far, the rescue efforts have been limited to the students in the Western sector or those who are reaching the borders on their own. There have been no attempts to contact the students stranded in Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Sumi where intense fighting is going on. The other countries, he alleged, have managed to extract their citizens out of here. Mr. Kareem said, "Pakistan has officially confirmed through social media that they have managed to evacuate 70 students from Kharkiv. So, if other countries can rescue their citizens from this region, why can't India do the same?"

The evacuation process is also marred by discrimination, he said. "It is also reported that outside intervention is visible in prioritising the passengers for the evacuation. The list of students and citizens who are to be evacuated first are allegedly prepared under the influence of political and bureaucratic recommendations," Mr. Kareem wrote. He urged the government to come clean on this allegation saying that many students who have approached him for help have corroborated this claim.