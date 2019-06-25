Left-Congress joint rally demands normalcy in Bengal

Senior leaders of the Left parties and the Congress on Tuesday held a joint rally at Kakinada in the North 24 Parganas demanding that normalcy be restored in the strife-torn region.

Kakinada, Bhatpara and the adjoining areas of Barrackpur witnessed violence during the elections and even after the polls when at least five persons had been killed.

State CPI(M) secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose and State Congress president Somenandranath Mitra took out the rally which was stopped by the police from entering Kakinada. This was the first joint rally called by the Left parties and the Congress after the polls.

Mr. Bose said peace was still eluding the region because the administration was not acting in an impartial way. Mr. Mitra said people had been living in fear for months in the region. Mr. Mitra said the police commissioner had assured them that normalcy would be restored in the next seven days. The police, however, did not allow both parties to hold rallies in the region.