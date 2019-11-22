Left, BJP members clash over JNU fee hike issue

Left and BJP members on Friday clashed in the Rajya Sabha over the fee increase at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), with K.K. Ragesh of the CPI(M) demanding a judicial investigation into the “brutal lathi-charge” on the agitating students.

BJP member MP Prabhat Jha then brought up the “defacement” of a yet-to-be-unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the campus.

“JNU students have been on strike for the past one month. The freedom to form association and the freedom to assemble are democratic rights. Their civil liberties are being suppressed and an undeclared emergency has been imposed,” Mr. Ragesh said.

While marching to Parliament, the students were lathi-charged by the police, and student leaders were taken to a police station and brutally beaten up, he added.

Mr. Jha said the Vivekananda statue was painted in red and a “go away saffron” slogan was scribbled on it. In the past five to 10 years, he said, the JNU had witnessed anti-India slogans such as Bharat Tere Tukde Honge. He demanded the Union government’s oversight of activities at the JNU.

Members of the Left, the Samajwadi Party and the Nationalist Congress Party, besides a few of the Congress, objected to Mr. Jha’s remarks. As the exchange grew louder, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu disallowed Mr. Jha to continue.