Learned so much from Pranab, says Sonia

New Delhi

31 August 2020 22:01 IST

Cong. leaders recall ex-President’s ‘phenomenal memory’

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

In a letter to Mr. Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha, Ms. Gandhi said while he had been ailing for some time, his death had come as a great “shock” to her. She described Mr. Mukherjee as an “integral and prominent part of public life, the Congress party, and the Central government for over five decades.”

“His life over the past 50 years mirrored 50 years of the history of India for, he played a crucial role in both shaping the course of events and participating in them,” Ms. Gandhi wrote, recalling her own memories of working with him, stating that she “learned so much from him.”

The Congress party will be flying its flag at half mast at the party headquarters for the next seven days as a mark of respect to Mr. Mukherjee.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him.”

In a statement, the Congress said: “The Congress party condoles the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, former President of India. A statesman, leader, parliamentarian and visionary, Shri Mukherjee served in many capacities in the party and in the government ministries in his long career over nearly 50 years.

“Known for his elephantine memory and insightful views, he contributed immensely to the Congress party in various capacities. He worked with four Prime Ministers in various ministries. The departed ‘Bharat Ratna’ will live not only in the hearts of millions and millions of congressmen and women but also in the memory of people across length of breadth of our country. He has left an indelible imprint on the politics and life of this nation. The nation has lost one of its finest statesmen and visionary leader.

“This loss is irreparable. The nation is going to miss him. The Congress party is going to miss him,” the party said.

Condolence messages poured in from senior Congress leaders reminiscing about their times with Mr. Mukherjee with many remembering his “phenomenal memory,” calling him an “encyclopedia” in politics and constitutional affairs.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, who worked as Home Minister and Finance Minister with Mr. Mukherjee from 2004-14, said he had a very sharp insight into political and economic developments and a thorough understanding of the economy and matters connected therewith which concerned the ordinary people.

“With his passing away, not only the Congress, but the entire political spectrum of this country has lost a lifelong and a valiant soldier. To us in the Congress, it is an irreparable loss. Such a man or woman appears on the political scene very rarely,” Mr. Chidambaram said at a press conference.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who has worked closely with Mr. Mukherjee since 1991, recalled his “prodigious memory.”

“His mastery of Indian political history was unmatched. He was a skilful administrator who had been a finance, defence and external affairs minister — a record bettered only by the redoubtable Y.B. Chavan who had been home minister as well,” Mr. Ramesh said in a short note posted on Twitter.

It was Mr. Mukherjee who tabled the GST Bill for the first time in March 2011 and the White Paper on black money in May 2012.

His other colleague from the UPA days, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said Mr. Mukherjee’s death was a great loss to the nation and a personal loss for him. “Pranab Da was truly a friend, philosopher & guide for me. His contributions to Congress & to this nation are unparalleled,” Mr. Azad said.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Mr. Mukherjee’s death would leave a permanent vacuum in India’s public life. “He was an encyclopaedia of Indian politics,” he said.

Manish Tewari, who worked as Information and Broadcasting Minister during UPA-II, called Mr. Mukherjee “brilliant and mercurial.”

CPI general secretary D. Raja also recalled Mr. Mukherjee’s “deep knowledge” of Indian politics and “phenomenal memory.”

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau, in a statement, said Mr. Mukherjee would be remembered for the role of main interlocutor that he played for the governments he represented.

Expressing grief over the demise of Mr. Mukherjee, BJP president J.P. Nadda said he served the country with diligence and was admired across party lines.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Mr. Mukherjee’s demise had left a huge void in the Indian polity.

Mr. Shah said Mr. Mukherjee’s life would always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution to the motherland.

(With PTI inputs)