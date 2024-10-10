Leaders race to form governments in J&K, Haryana

A day after the Assembly election results were announced, the leaders of the winning parties — the BJP in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir — were engaged in hectic political activity.

Several BJP leaders from Haryana, including incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who is likely to retain his position, headed to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders. The new government is expected to take charge after October 12, once the Dasara festival is over.

In Srinagar, top leaders of the National Conference (NC) and the Congress began the spadework to form the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir in more than six years. They plan to announce their new Chief Minister in the next two days.

Two Deputy CMs possible

The BJP got a further boost in Haryana, with all three Independents announcing their support to the party, effectively taking the BJP’s seat tally in the Assembly to 51. As lobbying began for ministerial berths in the new government, several legislators of the ruling party and senior leaders from the State made a beeline to Delhi to meet the BJP’s central leadership, a party source said. The BJP is also considering the option of appointing two deputy chief ministers, as was done in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the source added.

“In Haryana, the BJP government got a clear mandate in the 2024 Assembly polls and for the third time, people have voted to form the double-engine government. As a courtesy, we [State unit leaders] came to meet the national leaders, the meeting was already fixed. There were no discussions on any other issues,” Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli told reporters in the national capital.

In response to queries about the new Chief Minister, he said: “These are festival days, everyone will be celebrating. After Dasara whatever the party decides, we will let you know.”

Coalition governance model

In Srinagar, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra visited the house of NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah. “We visited Dr. Abdullah and Omar and congratulated them on their victory. An official discussion will take place after the meetings with the legislative members and alliance partners,” Mr. Karra said.

The NC will hold its legislature party meeting on Thursday (October 10, 2024) and will meet with its allies in the Congress on Friday (October 10, 2024). “In the meeting of the alliance partners, a governance model will be decided,” Mr. Karra said.

‘Cabinet must demand Statehood’

The first business of the new Cabinet must be to pass a resolution demanding the restoration of Statehood for J&K, Mr. Abdullah said. “We will at the same time keep the conversation alive on Article 370. We are not going to fool the people by promising something we cannot deliver immediately,” he said, adding that the NC has low expectations for the restoration of Article 370 by the current BJP government at the Centre. “We expect a regime change in New Delhi and a serious engagement on restoring Article 370,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah said the new government would give a voice to under-represented regions, particularly Jammu, where his party has fewer elected representatives.

Meanwhile, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the Constitution of India was “our guiding light” and urged all to “work together for the growth of J&K and the welfare of people”.

He added: “The peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to a vibrant democracy and people’s faith in democratic values of the country. Today, J&K stands taller, guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony.”