Leaders condole death of former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

New Delhi

13 September 2020 17:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to Mr. Singh, saying his death has left a deep void in Bihar and national politics

Many leaders and politicians took to social media platforms to condole the death of the former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.

Among them was President Ramnath Kovind who tweeted: “The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family & followers.”

The 74-year-old former Union rural development, died at AIIMS, New Delhi, after prolonged illness.

Advertising

Advertising

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the death of Mr. Singh, saying he will always be remembered for his role in implementing the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi: “I am deeply saddened by the death of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia ji and Karpoori Thakur ji. His dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived class will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

“With the demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a strong voice of the village and farmers has been lost forever. His service and dedication for the upliftment of villages and farmers and his struggle for social justice will always be remembered. My heartfelt tributes to him,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday also mourned the death of close aide, saying he was “speechless“.

He tweeted: “I had told you only the day before yesterday that you are not going anywhere. But you have gone so far away. I am speechless, I am sad. You will always be in my memory.”

“Raghuvansh ji was a simple-hearted leader. His death is an irreparable loss... May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this loss,” tweeted Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.