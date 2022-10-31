Leaders pay tributes to Vallabhbhai Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

The birth anniversay of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagging-off the “Run for Unity” on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth Anniversary, at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi on Monday. Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Meenakshi Lekhi are in the picture. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a host of dignitaries Monday, October 31, offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

At a special function held at capital's Patel Chowk, the President and others paid floral tributes at the statue of India's first Home Minister on his birthday, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Divas.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were also present on the occasion, besides many others.

Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong, united India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India with his farsightedness, despite attempts by some forces to keep the country divided.

Mr. Shah also said that in the next 25 years, India will be able to realise the dream of the country’s freedom fighters of making India a strong and prosperous country and celebrate its 100th year of independence.

He said this while flagging off a run to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of India’s first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the national capital.

“Even during that time, there were efforts by some forces to keep India divided. We have seen how Sardar Patel brought Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Hyderabad under the fold of the Union of India through his farsightedness and political acumen,” Mr. Shah said.

The ‘Run for Unity’, which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shah also paid tributes to the people who lost their lives in the bridge collapse on Sunday in Gujarat