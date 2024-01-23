Leaders pay tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

January 23, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23 paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said his unwavering dedication to the nation’s freedom continues to inspire.

Mr. Modi also greeted people on ‘Parakram Diwas’, which marks the Azad Hind Fauj founder’s birth anniversary.

Mr. Modi said in a post on X, “Greetings to the people of India on Parakram Diwas. Today, on his Jayanti, we honour the life and courage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.” “His unwavering dedication to our nation’s freedom continues to inspire,” the Prime Minister said.

“Leading example of Indian values of pluralism...”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary, which is also called ‘Parakram Diwas’.

Taking to X, Mr. Gandhi said that Netaji was a leading example of Indian values of Pluralism, and social and economic justice. ”Our heartfelt tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary. Netaji’s Indian National Army with brigades named Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Subhas, and Rani of Jhansi regiment played an integral role in India’s freedom struggle,” he said.

”He was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism, social and economic justice, tolerance, and gender inclusivity. Jai Hind!” he added.

President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects

President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects, highlighting his unwavering commitment to India’s independence and his enduring impact on the nation’s freedom struggle. ”I pay my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, observed as Parakram Diwas! Netaji demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the cause of India’s freedom.

His unparalleled courage and charisma inspired Indians to fight fearlessly against colonial rule. His powerful personality had a profound impact on our freedom struggle. The nation will always remember Netaji with utmost gratitude.” President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar commemorates the birth anniversary

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also commemorated the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valor).

In a tweet, Mr. Dhankhar wrote, “Remembering the fearless leader, #Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Parakram Diwas. His indomitable spirit and unwavering commitment to India’s independence continue to inspire us all.”Dhankhar further quoted Netaji’s iconic words, “Give me blood and I shall give you freedom,” emphasizing their enduring power as a rallying cry for liberty and a reminder of the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

The Vice President concluded his tweet by stating, “May this day serve as a reminder to keep Bharat first, and to work tirelessly towards a united, prosperous, and free India.

