Leaders pay tributes on 21st anniversary of India’s Kargil victory

The country is forever grateful to soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war to defend ‘Bharat Mata’, President Ram Nath Kovind said on July 26, on the 21st anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the war.

Taking to Twitter to pay tributes to the slain soldiers, he said Kargil Vijay Diwas was a symbol of fearless determination and exceptional valour of our armed forces.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is symbol of fearless determination and exceptional valour of our armed forces. I salute the soldiers who fought the enemy and laid down their life to defend Bharat Mata. The nation is forever grateful to them and their families,” said Mr. Kovind, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army had announced the successful culmination of Operation Vijay, declaring victory after the nearly three-month-long battles in the icy heights of Kargil. The country lost more than 500 soldiers in the war.

Using the hashtag #CourageInKargil on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations,” and added that he would speak more about it in his Mann Ki Baat address.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial here on July 26.

“I congratulate all Indian citizens on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The sacrifices made by soldiers, which helped us win the Kargil war, will always be a source of inspiration for the armed forces,” Mr. Singh told reporters.

Along with the Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh also paid tributes at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial.

“I bow to the bravehearts, who, with their indomitable courage, drove the enemy from the difficult hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India who are dedicated to protecting the motherland,” Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back the Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country’s Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India’s victory in the war.