Leaders pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on the night of August 6 after suffering a heart attack in New Delhi. She was rushed to the Emergency at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). where Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered but doctors were unable to revive her, said hospital officials.

The Delhi government, on August 7, declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader .

The Indian diaspora condoled the demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and remembered her as a “caring” and “remarkable” leader.

