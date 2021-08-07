Leaders pay respects to Karunanidhi in New Delhi

New Delhi

07 August 2021 17:06 IST

On the occasion of the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, leaders of Opposition parties congregated at DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s residence here to pay their respects to the late leader.

From the Congress, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior leaders P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and Kapil Sibal were present. CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, the BJD’s Amar Patnaik, the RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, the YSR Congress’s Ayodya Rama Reddy and the TDP’s Ravindranath MP were among the other visitors.

