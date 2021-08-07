National

Leaders pay respects to Karunanidhi in New Delhi

A statue of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi. File   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

On the occasion of the third death anniversary of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, leaders of Opposition parties congregated at DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s residence here to pay their respects to the late leader.

From the Congress, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior leaders P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and Kapil Sibal were present. CPI general secretary D. Raja, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, the BJD’s Amar Patnaik, the RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha, the YSR Congress’s Ayodya Rama Reddy and the TDP’s Ravindranath MP were among the other visitors.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead in Mohali

How people with narrow mindset will lead Uttar Pradesh: BJP chief Nadda attacks Opposition

Death toll in north Madhya Pradesh's rain fury and floods rises to 24

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi to oppose Centre's move to place 'anti-people' Electricity Bill in Parliament

Qatari special envoy for conflict resolution meets EAM S. Jaishankar

LS Speaker Om Birla takes aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Rajasthan’s Kota; Army leads rescue op

PM ensured pace of development continues even during COVID-19 pandemic: Amit Shah

93% parents believe traditional methods of learnings are best suited for their children: survey

Nirmala Sitharaman assures to establish a handloom cluster at Ponduru in Srikakulam district

Tankers strike withdrawn amid fuel crisis across south Bengal

RLD takes out ‘nyay yatra’

‘Irregularities’ in Manipur civil services exam: HC gives 6 more months to CBI to submit report

Film exhibitors put forward demands including theatre reopening and financial package

"Party workers upset about CM Bommai visiting Deve Gowda"

Former Shiggaon MLA, Rajashekhar Sindhur dies

Araga Jnanendra ‘happy’ on being allotted Home Ministry

Flood discharge at Prakasam barrage comes down to 1.30 lakh cusecs

Minister’s comment reflects the insecure feeling in the ruling party on BJP: Somu Veerraju

J&J’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India

Video of Dalit govt employee falling at caste Hindu’s feet triggers protest in Coimbatore
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2021 5:07:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/leaders-pay-respects-to-karunanidhi-in-new-delhi/article35784034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY