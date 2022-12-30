Leaders of Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan condole passing away of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben

December 30, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Several world leaders have condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina sent a message expressing her “deep shock and sorrow.” In a message, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also conveyed his condolences on the passing away of Hiraben Modi.

“With a heavy heart, I on behalf of the people of Bangladesh and myself, express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of your beloved mother, Smt Hiraben Modi. Your most beloved relations with your mother and profound respect for her are exemplary to all in emulating generation after generation,” said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan have also condoled the passing away of Hiraben. “At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi Ji and the family members and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul,” said Mr. Prachanda.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih conveyed his condolences at the passing away of Hiraben and said, “Saddened to hear the news about Indian PM Narendra Modi’s mother, Hiraben Modi’s passing away. My thoughts and prayers are with PM Modi and his family during this time of mourning.”

Mr. Sharif said in a comment on social media, “There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolenes to PM Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother.”

