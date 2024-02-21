Leaders, lawyers condole Fali Nariman’s death

February 21, 2024 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

Condolences poured in on February 21 from leaders across political parties, and lawyers after the death of lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General of India Fali S. Nariman, who passed away on February 21 at 12.45 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Nariman’s death and said he had devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said: “Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.” “I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,” the Prime Minister said.

The Congress condoled Nariman’s death, with Rahul Gandhi saying his contributions have not only shaped landmark cases but also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and civil liberties.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the death of an eminent jurist, senior advocate and a fierce votary of constitutional civil liberties, Fali S Nariman, is a huge loss to the legal system.

“A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr. Kharge said on the microblogging platform.

Mr. Gandhi condoled the veteran lawyer’s demise and said it left a profound void in the legal community.

“His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties,” the former Congress chief said.

“May his commitment to justice and fairness continue to guide us, even in his absence,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Nariman was an outstanding lawyer and a courageous personality.

“He was a superb parliamentarian. He informed and educated whenever he spoke and wrote. He was a wonderful human being who was zestful till the very end. He was Fali Nariman, and he was one of my favourite persons,” Mr. Ramesh said.

“His autobiography is a delightful read. It begins with a humorous exchange between the two of us,” the Congress leader said.

Nariman belonged to a species that is already endangered, Mr. Ramesh added.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud addressed Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani as soon as the court convened on February 21, saying, “We deeply mourn the sad demise of Mr. Nariman. He was a giant as an intellectual.”

Mr. Venkataramani said it was indeed difficult news to swallow. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed Fali Nariman’s death as a loss not just to the legal fraternity but to the nation’s loss as well.

“Not only the legal fraternity but the nation has lost a towering figure of intellect and wisdom. The country has lost the epitome of what righteousness stood for. A doyen, paragon and a legend in his lifetime have left us leaving jurisprudence enriched by his immense contribution. I have always learnt something new by merely appearing even against him,” said Mr. Mehta.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sharing her thoughts said “Very sad to know that Jurist Fali Nariman is no more. Wise, witty, and a walking institution himself, Fali Nariman will be greatly missed. Only a few months ago, had an opportunity to meet with him. Affectionate and respected, India loses an icon.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of eminent constitutional jurist and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Thiru #FaliNariman.” “Seven decades of his experience at the Bar, out of which more than five decades in the Supreme Court of India, is historic and remarkable. He is instrumental in many landmark judgments, and his contributions to Jurisprudence will be remembered for generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at the Bar,” added Mr. Stalin in a post on X.

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of eminent constitutional jurist and former Additional Solicitor General of India, Thiru #FaliNariman.



senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi took to X and wrote: “End of an era’#falinariman passes away, a living legend who will forever be in hearts and minds of those in law and public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly and called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said not only the legal fraternity, but the country has lost a towering figure of intellect and wisdom.

“The country has lost an epitome of what righteousness stood for. A doyen, paragon and a legend in his own lifetime has left us, leaving the jurisprudence enriched by his immense contribution. I have always learnt something new by merely appearing even against him,” the law officer said in his message.

Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Nariman’s death was an enormous loss to the country.

In a post on X, Mr. Bhushan wrote: “Very sad news. Eminent Jurist Fali S Nariman Passes Away. He was also regarded as the Bhishma Pitamah of the lawyer community. A great lawyer and a close friend of our family. His passing away at this critical juncture is an enormous loss for our country.”

Nariman has held several prestigious posts at both the national and international arenas.

An author, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha in November 1999 and received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

(With inputs from agencies)