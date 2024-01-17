Leaders highlight democratic values at training workshop for Rajasthan MLA

January 17, 2024 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - JAIPUR

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other leaders on Tuesday, January 17, 2024, laid emphasis on upholding democratic values and taking up meaningful debates in the State Assemblies to enable the legislators to achieve the targets of public welfare and meet the people’s aspirations. They were addressing a one-day training workshop for newly elected MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly here.

Mr. Dhankhar said both the ruling party and the Opposition had the responsibility to run the House smoothly. “Suggestions may come from the treasury benches, but the suggestions given by the Opposition should get an equal weightage and be considered with contemplation,” he said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, former Assembly Speaker and Congress leader C.P. Joshi, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Rajya Sabha Member Ghanshyam Tiwari and Lok Sabha Member Rajendra Agrawal also addressed the programme.

Mr. Sharma said the conduct of legislators in the House should be exemplary and they should raise the issues of public interest in accordance with the rules. The conduct of business in the Assembly should be aimed at ensuring the maximum benefit for the public at large and making a positive impact on the government’s policy formulation, he added.

Addressing the sessions in the workshop, experts in parliamentary practices apprised the MLAs of the procedures, statutes, traditions, rules of conduct of business and functions of the committees. The participants also interacted with the experts on the crucial aspects of tabling and passage of Bills and raising the issues of their constituencies during the Zero Hour.

