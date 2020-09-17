Leaders greet PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

17 September 2020 11:25 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that under Modi’s leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday and was greeted by several national and international leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai and other NDA leaders in Bihar wished good health and long life to the Prime Minister.

“Greetings to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish for his good health and long life,” Mr. Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi’s Lt .Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and wished him good health and a long life. Mr. Baijal tweeted in Hindi, “Hearty congratulations to the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. I pray to the Almighty for good health, and a long and dynamic life for you.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Modi and said the country’s most popular leader is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of the poor. Mr. Shah also said that under Modi’s leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, saying he has presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji congratulations on your birthday and best wishes. You have presented an ideal in showing commitment to India’s life values and democratic traditions. My compliments and prayers that the almighty keeps you healthy and joyous always, and the country keeps getting your valuable services,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.