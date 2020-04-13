National

Leaders greet people on Baisakhi, Vishu, Bahag Bihu

These festivals, mostly associated with harvesting, are being celebrated on Monday and Tuesday.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Masadi, Vaishkhadi and Bahag Bihu, saying as the nation passes through testing times, festivals like these rejuvenate spirits and lend guidance and direction.

In his message, Mr. Naidu said as the nation passes “through testing times, festivals like these rejuvenate our spirits and lend us guidance and direction“.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister greeted people on Odia new year and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

“Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives,” he said.

On Baisakhi, Modi said the festival associated with new aspirations should infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life.

