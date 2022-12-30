ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders from India and world condole passing of PM’s mother

December 30, 2022 10:21 pm | Updated December 31, 2022 12:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

Hiraba’s hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals, says President Droupadi Murmu

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays beside the mortal remains of his mother Hiraben during her funeral procession in Gandhinagar on Dec. 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the passing away of his mother Hiraba on Friday, condolence messages began pouring in from India and across the world. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and leaders across the political spectrum expressed grief. Many of them recalled her simple and compassionate life.

Several world leaders, including Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, also offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba’s hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of #Matradevobhav and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!” the President said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were among the host of leaders who mourned the demise.

BJP veteran L.K. Advani recalled that the Prime Minister often spoke about the special bond that he shared with his mother, about her simplicity and her caring persona, and said, these will always be remembered and missed by all.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement, “Mataji’s life was a great example of a meaningful life of continuous work on the strength of devotion to values and unwavering faith in God even in extremely difficult circumstances.”

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweeted, “At this hour of grief, I express heartfelt condolences to PM Modi ji and the family members and pray for eternal peace of the departed soul.”

Japanese PM Mr. Kishida tweeted, “PM Modi @narendramodi, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace”.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih said, “My thoughts and prayers are with PM Modi and his family during this time of mourning.”

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina sent a message expressing her “deep shock and sorrow”. “With a heavy heart, I on behalf of the people of Bangladesh and myself, express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of your beloved mother, Smt Hiraben Modi. Your most beloved relations with your mother and profound respect for her are exemplary to all in emulating generation after generation,” she said.

Pakistan’s PM Mr. Sharif said, “There is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. My condolences to PM Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother.”

