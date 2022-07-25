Leaders from across political spectrum congratulate President Murmu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Ms. Murmu’s election to the highest office is a testimony to the vibrancy and strength of Indian democracy

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as India’s president on July 25, making her the first person from one of the country’s marginalised tribal communities to serve as head of state. | Photo Credit: AFP

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Ms. Murmu’s election to the highest office is a testimony to the vibrancy and strength of Indian democracy

Dignitaries and leaders from across the political spectrum congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on assuming office as the country’s 15th President on July 25.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said her election to the highest office is a testimony to the vibrancy and strength of Indian democracy. “My best wishes to her for a successful and fulfilling tenure as the First Citizen of India,” he said on Twitter.

Also read: Address by Droupadi Murmu on her assumption of office as President of India

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Many congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on taking oath as the 15th President of India. I am sure that your tenure will take the pride of the country to new heights. Today’s historic day is a wonderful example of empowerment and Antyodaya of every section following democratic values”.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda said President Murmu’s first address to the nation as “people’s president” encapsulated not just the significance of this truly historic moment but the spirit of New India.

Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal, who accompanied Ms. Murmu on her tour of the States during the Presidential election campaign, tweeted, “As a proud citizen, I join the nation in celebrating this historic occasion. My best wishes to Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji for her tenure ahead”.

Several Opposition leaders also took to Twitter to congratulate the newly sworn-in President. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin greeted Ms. Murmu, saying the nation would benefit from her services. “I am sure that the nation would stand to benefit from your services as the President of this great country and I wish you all the very best,” Stalin said in his message.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted, “It is a proud moment in India’s history to see a lady born to a tribal family in a remote village of Odisha ascend to the office of President of India. Congratulations and Best Wishes to Honourable Madam Droupadi Murmu”.

श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू को भारत के १५ वे महामहिम राष्ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण करने पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप भारत की लोकशाही, संविधान और विधि के संरक्षण के लिए निरंतर प्रतिबद्ध रहेंगी, और अपने कार्यकाल में देश को अधिक गौरवान्वित करेंगी यह विश्वास व्यक्त करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/Gb60yJU74W — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 25, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar congratulated Ms. Murmu and expressed confidence in she remaining committed to the protection of India’s democracy, Constitution and law, and making the country more proud during her tenure.