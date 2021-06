Dehradun

13 June 2021 14:08 IST

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh passed away in New Delhi on June 13, the Congress party said.

She was 80. Hridayesh had attended a meeting chaired by party in-charge for Uttarakhand, Devendra Yadav, in New Delhi on June 12.

Further details are awaited.

