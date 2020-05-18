National

Lawyers collective seeks to sue China for COVID-19

Every citizen of India has been affected from different angles, it says

The government should allow private citizens to seek compensation from China for the spread of the novel coronavirus, a collective of Indian lawyers has argued. In a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the All India Bar Association has blamed China for the pandemic and asked for altering of laws so that citizens suffering financial and emotional losses because can seek damages from China.

“Every citizen of India has been affected from different angles. The affected persons wish to seek justice from the courts. One of the ways in which such accountability can be pinned is by judicial recourse for recovery of damages from the Chinese government,” said a letter signed by Dr. Adish C. Aggarwala, chairman of the association.

Also read: India caught in U.S.-China spat over Taiwan’s status at WHO

Under the Civil Procedure Code, a foreign power can be sued in an Indian court. However, this is possible only with the prior consent of the Central government. Mr. Aggarwala sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to amend Section 86 of the CPC that makes it mandatory to get clearance of Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to comment on this development.

“Parliament is not in session, so the government can bring in an ordinance and make the changes in Section 86 of CPC,” he argued. The legal association’s letter has added to the larger diplomatic context of the pandemic which will be at the centre of the WHO’s 73rd World Health Assembly during May 18-19. India will be elected the new Chair of the Executive Board of WHO in this session.

The session is expected to witness heavy diplomatic activities as India has joined 62 other WHO member countries supporting a joint Australia-European Union motion at the Assembly for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive” assessment of the pandemic.

The resolution does not expressly mention China or the reported origin of the virus in the city of Wuhan, but Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was one of the first global leaders to accuse China of the pandemic and therefore the draft resolution’s intent is being interpreted accordingly. Sources here indicated that they expect tough exchanges at the crucial meeting in Geneva which will be spread over two days and will be conducted mostly through online processes.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:55:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lawyers-collective-seeks-to-sue-china-for-covid-19/article31610771.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY