Lawyer thrashed to death in Lucknow

A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men here, triggering anger among his colleagues, who brought the body of the deceased to the District Collectorate demanding justice, police said on Wednesday.

One of the five accused, Vinayak Thakur, has been arrested, and a police officer has been suspended.

“The situation is under control now,” District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said.

The incident took place in Krishna Nagar on Tuesday, and previous enmity seemed to be the reason behind the murder, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the accused had called Shekhar Tripathi (32) from his house on Tuesday night and taken him away. Later, he was found dead some distance away, Mr. Rawat said.

Taking note of the incident, the Krishna Nagar Station House Officer has been suspended, Mr. Prakash told PTI, adding that police teams had been constituted to nab the accused within 24 hours.