Lawyer shot dead in U.P. court

Accused and victim were involved in a property dispute

A lawyer was shot dead on the premises of the Shahjahanpur district court complex in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.

Identified as Bhupendra Singh, the advocate was inquiring about some files with the clerk on the second floor of the ACJM-1 office in the district courts when he was shot dead by another lawyer, Suresh Kumar Gupta, with whom he had a property dispute, said police.

Also Read: Rohini court shootout underlines Supreme Court concerns over security

Quoting a statement given by the clerk, Superintendent of Police Shahjahanpur S. Anand said a .315 bore katta (illegal country-made pistol) was recovered next to the body. The clerk told police that there was nobody else on the scene apart from the body and the pistol when he heard the gunshot. The lawyer was allegedly shot in the head.

ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said Singh, who earlier ran a coaching centre, had a property dispute with Gupta and the two had lodged several cases against each other. The case had been cracked on the basis of CCTV footage and Gupta arrested, Mr. Kumar said, adding that the latter had “accepted the crime”.

A panel of three doctors would conduct the post mortem, he said. IG Range Bareilly was on the scene of crime to interrogate the accused.