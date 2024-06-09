ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer seeks urgent listing of plea seeking probe in NEET ‘paper leak’

Published - June 09, 2024 11:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Petitions has requested re-consideration of results, stay on counselling and more

The Hindu Bureau

Students being checked before entering the exam hall during NEET exams at a centre in Karnataka on May 05, 2024. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A lawyer representing 10 candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 has written to the Supreme Court Registry seeking an urgent listing of their writ petition for an investigation into the “question paper leak”.

Advocate Mathews J. Nedumpara has written to the Secretary-General, Supreme Court for an urgent listing of the case before a Vacation Bench on Monday, ahead of the counselling session.

NEET Exam results : High-powered committee to analyse grievances of 1,600 students

The lawyer said he represented Shivangi Mishra and other students who have sought an investigation into the NEET question paper leak which has resulted in candidates from particular centres securing full marks and the alleged denial of admission to meritorious students.

In his letter, Mr. Nedumpara informed the Registry that the petition has sought a “re-consideration of the results of NEET 2024, stay of counselling and other reliefs”.

“The immediate relief I seek is the stay of the counselling/interview which is scheduled as early as on June 12 in certain colleges. Twenty-four lakh students participated in the NEET examination and the large scale fraud which the NEET exam has proven to be is a matter concerning their very career. It is also a matter of great public interest,” Mr. Nedumpara’s wrote to the Registry.

Students and the Opposition have alleged widespread irregularities in the conduct of the exam.

