Laws not enough to end scavenging: NHRC chief

Stating that just putting in place laws was not enough, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice (retired) H.L. Dattu on Friday said the government needs to tell what it has done to end manual scavenging.

While expressing concern over the continuing practice of manual scavenging, Justice Dattu said at the inauguration of the NHRC's open forum on the issue that merely putting in place laws would not suffice. .

“Justice Dattu said that even after the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter, it appears that the laws to eradicate manual scavenging are lying on the table and may remain so unless implemented proactively,” the NHRC said.

The chairperson added that incidents of people dying while cleaning sewage without protective gear continue to occur in the county, including in the Capital. A top secretary said the eradication of manual scavenging was a “very high” priority of the government.