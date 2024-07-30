GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview in jail: SC junks his plea against formation of SIT, FIR

Published - July 30, 2024 03:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File photo of Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Supreme Court on July 30, 2024, junked a plea by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi against Punjab and Haryana High Court order to form a special investigation team and register FIRs over his interview with a TV channel while in jail.

A bench of Justice Bela M. Trivedi and Justice S.C. Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order.

"Let it be investigated. It is a matter of investigation. There are 73 cases filed against you," the bench said.

The counsel for the gangster submitted that he was not heard before passing the order. He said multiple witnesses have been examined, but nothing has been found.

The apex court asked the gangster to approach the high court.

In December last year, the high court had ordered the registration of FIRs and probe by a special investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Prabodh Kumar into the interview of Bishnoi.

The high court had passed the order while hearing a suo motu matter related to the use of mobile phones by inmates within jail premises.

Bishnoi is one of the accused in the 2022 murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. In March last year, a private news channel ran two interviews of Bishnoi.

